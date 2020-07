WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School Board voted Monday night to keep school virtual in the fall. The motion passed with a 6-3 vote.

There will be a monthly review of the decision to go virtual. An amendment requiring a monthly review was passed 8-1.

