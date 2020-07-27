Advertisement

Trucker sentenced to 20 years for assaulting boy on long-haul trip

Brian D. Wickersham, 60, was arrested at a truck stop in the Green Bay area after the victim escaped.
(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A long-haul truck driver has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for sexually assaulting a child during a four-day trip from Wisconsin to Virginia and back.

Brian D. Wickersham, 60, was arrested at a truck stop in the Green Bay area after the victim escaped.

During a July 23 sentencing hearing in Green Bay, Senior District Court Judge William C. Griesbach noted the "horrendous nature of the crime" and Wickersham's history of "preying on children."

Wickersham, a Merrill resident, was arrested in August 2018. Deputies were called to a truck stop in Bellevue after a boy escaped Wickersham’s truck and went into a diner to report the assault.

Federal prosecutors say Wickersham gave the boy money and gifts. In the evenings, Wickersham sexually assaulted the boy and “pressured him to engage in increasingly aggressive sexual acts,” according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Judge Griesbach says the 20-year prison sentence was "lengthy enough to protect the community given Wickersham's advanced age."

Once released from prison, Wickersham will spend the rest of his life on supervised release.

In 1994, Wickersham was convicted of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child in Milwaukee County. He repeated assaulted a four-year-old child. He was ordered to register as a sex offender.

In 2008, Wickersham was convicted of Sex Registry Violations in Taylor County after having unsupervised contact with children.

In 2016, Wickersham was convicted of Knowingly Failing to Notify School Office of Sex Offender Status in Taylor County.

The 2018 case was investigated by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Brown County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Green Bay office of the FBI. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Daniel Humble and Megan Paulson.

