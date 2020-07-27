The fight for independence, 30 years after the ADA became law

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - People with disabilities say there is still work to be done to achieve independence, 30 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In July 1990, the ADA made it illegal to discriminate based on ability. It required public buildings be accessible. And it prohibited disability from being a factor in the hiring process, requiring employers to provide reasonable accommodations.

“It’s the difference between having a full life and just existing,” says Janis Ribbens of Plover. “Living, thriving, or existence.”

Ribbens has experienced being able-bodied. After an accident when she was 17, she has experienced life with a disability.

“From being totally physically active, and you’re doing anything you want to do, just getting ready to move out of your house and go to college, you’re just thinking about senior year, and then to be so limited,” she recalled of her experience.

The ADA and current advocacy is based on the idea that freedom and independence are rights, no matter a person’s ability.

“You want the same, your own life lived your own way, and not many intrusions on that. What do able-bodied people expect in their lives? Well why is that so much different from any other person? It’s not like we became Martians,” she said, laughing.

She knows firsthand how much able-bodied people take for granted-- things as simple as the shape of a curb.

"There were places where you had to be careful where you got up on the sidewalk off of the street, because you couldn't get off of it. And you think of a curb cut, you just step off of it," she said.

Because of the advocates who were fighting for the law, Ribbens attended college and lives her life with independence.

"To realize the opportunities I had because people had been advocating even back then," she said.

The ADA created a path to an independent life, but advocates say it's important to make sure that life can be lived within a person's community.

"Right now there is no choice. When you need those kinds of services, you are placed into a nursing home," says Marilee Adamski-Smith.

Adamski-Smith founded Central Wisconsin ADAPT, advocating for disability rights. She says the Disability Integration Act introduced in Congress is the next step toward full freedom.

“They have an institutional bias where we can get those services in a nursing home facility or a group home facility without question. But people like me, young people, we don’t really want to go into a nursing home to get those kinds of services,” she said. “It’ll give us more freedom to live out in the community and be part of our, have more freedom in our lives.”

The DIA was introduced in the U.S. Senate in January of 2019, where it currently sits waiting to go to committee.

