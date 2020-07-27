Sheriff’s Office looking for info about Lincoln County vehicle thefts

TOWN OF MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about the theft of two vehicles in the Town of Merrill.

A Merrill man reported 2 of his vehicles where stolen from the Town of Merrill. One is a silver 2003 Suburu Baja Sport. The other is a silver 2009 Subaru Station Wagon.

If you have any information about the theft of these vehicles, you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or Lincoln County Crimestoppers at 715-536-3726.

