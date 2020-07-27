Advertisement

Highway 64 closed in Lincoln, Langlade Counties due to flooding

Rain throughout the day on Sunday caused river levels to rise along the Pine River
Highway 64 is closed due to flooding near the Pine River bridge. Traffic is being detoured between Merrill and Antigo.
Highway 64 is closed due to flooding near the Pine River bridge. Traffic is being detoured between Merrill and Antigo.(WSAW)
By Sean Caldwell
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, LANGLADE COUNTIES, Wis. (WSAW) - A 23-mile stretch of Highway 64 is closed due to flooding near the Pine River bridge, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Rain throughout the day on Sunday caused river levels to rise in an area where work is being done to repair the bridge. As a precaution, Highway 64 has been shut down between Lincoln County Road W and Langlade County Road H.

Drivers heading east will be detoured onto Lincoln County Road W, County Road P, County Road J, Wisconsin Highway 52, and U.S. Highway 45. Westbound drivers will take the reverse route.

The state of Wisconsin DOT and the Lincoln County Highway Department are in the process of shutting down the temporary...

Posted by Pine River Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, July 26, 2020

The bridge and water levels will be reassessed on Monday morning, according to WISDOT. In any instance of standing water on the roads, drivers are reminded to “turn around, don’t drown.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews respond to Knowlton house fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
Fire crews from several departments were called to respond to house fire in Knowlton.

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Wisconsin donation makes its way to Nicaragua

Updated: 7 hours ago
A donation from Wisconsin has made it’s way to Nicaragua.On July 13, WSAW reported about the National Guard assisting the Wisconsin Nicaragua Partners of the Americas loading 40 pallets of supplies to help the people of Nicaragua. On Sunday, those 40 pallets, Two ambulances, and one fire truck touched down.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Turning less humid to start work week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A chance of evening showers or a storm, otherwise partly cloudy tonight. Less humid and a bit breezy Monday with more sun than clouds.

News

Mural honoring addiction recovery nears installation in Wausau

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
A new mural for downtown Wausau is finally complete and ready to be installed.

News

1 dead after motorcycle hits deer in Portage County

Updated: 10 hours ago
One man died Saturday after a motorcycle crash Friday.

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

7 Things You Need To Know (7-26-20)

Updated: 16 hours ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day: Muggy & warm with storms expected

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Continued quite humid today with showers and storms producing heavy rainfall, along with gusty winds.