Highway 64 closed in Lincoln, Langlade Counties due to flooding

LINCOLN, LANGLADE COUNTIES, Wis. (WSAW) - A 23-mile stretch of Highway 64 is closed due to flooding near the Pine River bridge, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Rain throughout the day on Sunday caused river levels to rise in an area where work is being done to repair the bridge. As a precaution, Highway 64 has been shut down between Lincoln County Road W and Langlade County Road H.

Drivers heading east will be detoured onto Lincoln County Road W, County Road P, County Road J, Wisconsin Highway 52, and U.S. Highway 45. Westbound drivers will take the reverse route.

The state of Wisconsin DOT and the Lincoln County Highway Department are in the process of shutting down the temporary... Posted by Pine River Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, July 26, 2020

The bridge and water levels will be reassessed on Monday morning, according to WISDOT. In any instance of standing water on the roads, drivers are reminded to “turn around, don’t drown.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.