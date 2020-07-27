Floods in Lincoln and Langlade counties cause road closures along Highway 64

LANGLADE, LINCOLN COUNTIES, Wis. (WSAW) - It was higher than anyone said they had seen before, it shut down roads, and it filled fields of people’s homes.

“The water was way up to the bottom of the bridge,” Jennifer Freyer, a resident who lives down the street from the Pine River Bridge, said. “I’ve seen the river high, but not this high.”

Floods along Highway 64 caused the road to be shut down. 3-7 inches of rain Sunday Morning plus additional rain from over the weekend resulted in the high waters.

FLOODED ROAD REOPENED: WIS 64 in Lincoln and Langlade Counties has reopened after flooding forced a closure for most of... Posted by Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Monday, July 27, 2020

“We had structure engineers out there this morning that are looking it over. We placed some rip rap along the bridge to make sure we have the integrity of the shoreline,” Tegan Griffith of the Wisconsin DOT said.

The Pine River bridge is currently under construction, with a temporary passing next to it. That caused concern that the integrity of the bridge would be compromised.

Experts evaluated the bridge late this morning, and deemed it safe to reopen. The water receded 3 feet by mid-afternoon, Griffith said.

Before the bridge was opened, she said “we’re waiting for the water to recede before we can safely open that.”

The rain caused this issue, which pushed Freyer to say, “I don’t think we should get that much rain at one time anymore.”

