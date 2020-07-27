First Alert Weather: Great weather to wrap up the month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today marks the beginning of a pattern change that a lot of people will be happy about. We are expecting consistent weather for much of this week, and it will be consistently average as well, which is another plus. Our average high temperature for this week is around 80 degrees, and that’s where we will sit for much of the next 7 days at least. It looks like we can expect temps to reach the upper 70s and low 80s, with a good deal of sunshine throughout as well. There will be a few chances for an isolated shower here and there throughout the week, but there are no major rain chances expected. If you see showers, it will generally be brief, and the rest of the day will likely stay dry after.

This afternoon brings a small chance for that isolated shower. The best chance will be in the northwoods, but even then, most spots will remain dry throughout our Monday.

The calm and nice pattern looks to linger throughout much of the rest of the week ahead.

