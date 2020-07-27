Fall sports suspended at St. Norbert, other Midwest Conference schools

GRINNELL, Iowa (WBAY) - There will be no sports at St. Norbert College, Ripon College and Lawrence University for the rest of 2020.

The Midwest Conference has suspended competition for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We did everything we could over the past couple of months to develop schedules, event management protocols and testing policies so that we could compete this fall,” said MWC Executive Director Heather Benning. “However, due to the recent sustained surge of cases across the country, and a lack of guaranteed access to timely and reliable testing with the frequency recommended by the NCAA, the Conference does not feel it is in a position to sponsor intercollegiate athletic competition at this time.”

ANSWERS TO FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: https://midwestconference.org/documents/2020/7/27//MWC_COVID_19_FAQ_7_27_20.pdf?id=2510

The conference says it will resume competition “when it is deemed safe to do so.”

“After considering all of the health and safety factors involved with competition, the MWC has suspended league competition for our teams through December 31. Individual return-to-play protocols will be in place at each member institution to allow for meaningful team experiences for their student-athletes, which could include opportunities for practice, small-group training, skill development, and/or strength and conditioning within the parameters of federal, state, institutional, conference and NCAA guidance,” reads a statement from the conference.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.