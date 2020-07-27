Deep Bench: Fighting pediatric cancer during COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Every 36 minutes, a child is diagnosed with cancer, affecting almost 15,000 children and adolescents annually in the United States. In the fight against pediatric cancer, every minute counts; every second matters; every day the pediatric cancer community fights to get one step closer to finding a cure.

DID YOU KNOW?

· Approximately 1 in 285 children in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday*

· Because of major treatment advances in recent decades, 84% of children with cancer now survive 5 years or more. Overall, this is a huge increase since the mid-1970s, when the 5-year survival rate was about 58%**

· Continued research grants allow doctors to advance new novel therapies and treatments to increase child survival rates.

Non-profit organization Hyundai Hope On Wheels continues their commitment to the cause with $11 million in new grants to doctors for ground-breaking research to find a cure. HHOW will recognize the grant winning doctors and pay homage to families affected by pediatric cancer during virtual handprint ceremonies to be held throughout the month of September at benefiting children hospitals. During the unprecedented coronavirus global pandemic, the charity has also allocated $4.4 million of this year’s grants for COVID-19 drive thru testing at 23 locations across the nation. These drive-thru testing centers allow for safe and efficient ways for children and their families, as well as health care providers, to receive COVID-19 testing.

Zafar Brooks, executive director of Hyundai Hope on Wheels and Jordyn Hernandez, a pediatric cancer survivor and youth ambassador to HHOW, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Monday to discuss the continuing mission to fight childhood cancer and the charity’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jordyn also shared her brave personal story.

For more information, visit www.hyundaihopeonwheels.org/research

