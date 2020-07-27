Advertisement

Body found in Wisconsin River

By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The body of a man was found in the Wisconsin River early Monday.

Wisconsin Rapids Police Chief Erman Blevins tells NewsChannel 7 a passerby called and reported what they thought was a body.

Wisconsin Rapids Police, Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, and Wood County Rescue boats pulled the body of a man from the river. The identity of the man, or how long he was in the river, will be determined after an autopsy.

