Crews respond to Knowlton house fire

Several departments were called to assist with the fire late Sunday night
Fire crews respond to house fire in Knowlton
Fire crews respond to house fire in Knowlton
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOWLTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Knowlton. Several departments were called to assist with the fire late Sunday night at a home on Chickadee Lane.

NewsChannel 7 has a reporter at the scene but there’s been no confirmation on the cause of the fire, the extent of damage or whether anyone was injured. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

