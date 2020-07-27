Advertisement

A dirty mask could mean more germs

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wearing a face mask is the new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic and knowing how to store your mask is important for your safety.

Often times, people take off their masks and carelessly put them in a pocket or on a table, but it’s important to know the best practices when storing them to keep them as clean as possible.

“Storing that mask is important so that you’re not touching those germs. [If] you touch the germs and then touch your face, you could potentially be exposing yourself in a slightly different way,” Public Information Officer for the Marathon County Health Department Judy Burrows said.

Wearing a mask helps prevent the spread of COVID-19, but Burrows said if people aren't storing them properly, it could become dirty fast which builds up germs.

“Like any other garment that we wear close to our skin that we change daily, I think it’s important that people clean their cloth masks daily so that they’re clean and fresh and can do a better job at protecting you,” she said.

It's also a good idea to wash your hands before and after handling your mask, but keeping it clean from dirt and other germs is as important as wearing the mask to keep you safe.

“I wash it by hand because I don’t want to get it wrecked or anything like that and just take care of it like you would any other nice possession because we may be wearing them for a long time,” Wausau resident Carol Scheel said. “I know several people that have just been recently diagnosed with it, so it’s like OK, I’m going to do all I can to take care of me.”

The Marathon County Health Department said the best way to store your mask is to first take it off by the elastic bands, fold it like a book, and then place it in a plastic sandwich bag for safe keeping.

As far as where to put it when you aren’t wearing it, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office points out that it’s illegal to hang your mask from your rear view mirror because it can be an obstruction of view.

"Hanging your mask may seem like a quick easy solution of where to put it, but it can still obstruct dangers such as children or bikes, even another vehicle that you can strike," Marathon County Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Will Stuart said.

He said it’s a safer option to place your mask in a car visor or in the glove compartment. Although there aren’t any known accidents caused by mask obstruction from the rear view mirror, Stuart said it’s good to keep in mind the law.

“We haven’t had any issues, no crashes that I’m aware of that have been caused by it, but just future thinking that this could be an issue,” he said.

The Marathon County Health Department wants to remind everyone that wearing a mask is vital to help keep you and others healthy during the pandemic.

