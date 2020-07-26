Advertisement

Wisconsin donation makes its way to Nicaragua

The 40 pallets were load in Stevens Point on July 13.
The 40 pallets were load in Stevens Point on July 13.(WSAW)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A donation from Wisconsin has made it’s way to Nicaragua.

On July 13, WSAW reported about the National Guard assisting the Wisconsin Nicaragua Partners of the Americas loading 40 pallets of supplies to help the people of Nicaragua. On Sunday, those 40 pallets, Two ambulances, and one fire truck touched down.

Two ambulances and a fire truck were also carried by the flight.
Two ambulances and a fire truck were also carried by the flight.(WSAW)

They were carried by a C5M Super Galaxy jet, which uses 28 wheels and four engines to carry large loads. The ambulances were purchased using money raised by the WNP. The supplies were accumulated over a period of six weeks, and includes donations from fire departments, hospitals, and others who decide to donate.

The WNP is still looking to purchase more ambulances. To donate, you can go to their website.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 12 minutes ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Turning less humid to start work week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A chance of evening showers or a storm, otherwise partly cloudy tonight. Less humid and a bit breezy Monday with more sun than clouds.

News

Mural honoring addiction recovery nears installation in Wausau

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
A new mural for downtown Wausau is finally complete and ready to be installed.

News

1 dead after motorcycle hits deer in Portage County

Updated: 3 hours ago
One man died Saturday after a motorcycle crash Friday.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

7 Things You Need To Know (7-26-20)

Updated: 10 hours ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day: Muggy & warm with storms expected

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Continued quite humid today with showers and storms producing heavy rainfall, along with gusty winds.

News

Person of Interest Search

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Relay for Life goes virtual

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Relay for Life Wausau preps for virtual event, still needs help reaching fundraising goals

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
Relay for Life is coming to 50 different communities across Wisconsin next Saturday, virtually, including right here in Wausau. But the pandemic has made it tougher than ever to meet their goals.