Wisconsin donation makes its way to Nicaragua

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A donation from Wisconsin has made it’s way to Nicaragua.

On July 13, WSAW reported about the National Guard assisting the Wisconsin Nicaragua Partners of the Americas loading 40 pallets of supplies to help the people of Nicaragua. On Sunday, those 40 pallets, Two ambulances, and one fire truck touched down.

Two ambulances and a fire truck were also carried by the flight.

They were carried by a C5M Super Galaxy jet, which uses 28 wheels and four engines to carry large loads. The ambulances were purchased using money raised by the WNP. The supplies were accumulated over a period of six weeks, and includes donations from fire departments, hospitals, and others who decide to donate.

The WNP is still looking to purchase more ambulances. To donate, you can go to their website.

