Wausau Police Department asking for public’s help identifying person of interest
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is calling on the public for help in locating and identifying a person of interest in a stolen vehicle case.
Police say the incident took place at the Tobacco Outlet in the 1000 block of S. 3rd Avenue on Sunday, July 19.
In a Facebook post, the police department provided two photos of a man they say is a person of interest in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to message the department on Facebook or contact Officer Mallori Buchkoski at (715) 262-7997.
You can remain anonymous.
