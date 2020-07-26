Advertisement

Wausau Police Department asking for public’s help identifying person of interest

Wausau police are asking the public for help in identifying this person of interest.
Wausau police are asking the public for help in identifying this person of interest.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is calling on the public for help in locating and identifying a person of interest in a stolen vehicle case.

Police say the incident took place at the Tobacco Outlet in the 1000 block of S. 3rd Avenue on Sunday, July 19.

In a Facebook post, the police department provided two photos of a man they say is a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to message the department on Facebook or contact Officer Mallori Buchkoski at (715) 262-7997.

You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

