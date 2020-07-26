Wausau Police Department asking for public’s help identifying person of interest

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is calling on the public for help in locating and identifying a person of interest in a stolen vehicle case.

Police say the incident took place at the Tobacco Outlet in the 1000 block of S. 3rd Avenue on Sunday, July 19.

In a Facebook post, the police department provided two photos of a man they say is a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to message the department on Facebook or contact Officer Mallori Buchkoski at (715) 262-7997.

You can remain anonymous.

