Two men drown in Rock County pond
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two Rock County men are dead, having drowned in a pond Saturday afternoon.
According to WSAW sister-station WISC, officials with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to call for two subjects in the water Saturday afternoon.
Two men, one 22 and the other 23-years-old were pulled from the pond after having gone underwater in distress, according to a press release.
Both men were transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
The incident is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.