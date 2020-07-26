Two men drown in Rock County pond

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two Rock County men are dead, having drowned in a pond Saturday afternoon.

According to WSAW sister-station WISC, officials with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to call for two subjects in the water Saturday afternoon.

Two men, one 22 and the other 23-years-old were pulled from the pond after having gone underwater in distress, according to a press release.

Both men were transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation.

