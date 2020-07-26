Advertisement

Two arrested in Oneida County for involvement in Milwaukee shooting

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOWN OF PELICAN, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people have been arrested in the Town of Pelican in Oneida County for having felony warrants for their alleged involvement in a shooting in Milwaukee.

According to a press release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s office, 33-year-old Dominic Salas and 28-year-old Nicole Salas were taken into custody by Special Response Teams and Oneida County Sheriff’s Detectives in the evening hours of Saturday, July 25.

The release indicates that at 2:15 a.m. on July 25, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office received a request from the Milwaukee Police Department to check the location at 3110 North Pelican Lake Road for a vehicle that was alleged to be involved in a shooting in Milwaukee on July 19.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle at the residence, MPD then requesting assistance with the shooting complaint, asking Oneida County Sherriff’s Office to reply for a state search warrant for the residence and vehicle as well as assistance in arresting the two that were wanted on felony warrants for the shooting.

After the warrant was executed, the two suspects were taken into custody.

The cases is currently under investigation by the Milwaukee Police Department and Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Langlade County Special Response team, Vilas County Special Response Team, Rhinelander Police Department and Oneida County EMS.

