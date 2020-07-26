Relay for Life Wausau preps for virtual event, still needs help reaching fundraising goals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Virtually was the only way to make Relay for Life a reality this year, especially for cancer patients and survivors in a COVID-19 world.

“Their immune systems are incredibly vulnerable as you know due to treatments and that sort of thing,” said Ali Aderholdt, a community development manager at the American Cancer Society in Wausau. “So, it’s just really important that we’re still able to serve them and able to have these events.”

Organizers are trying to give the virtual event as much semblance of normalcy as possible.

“We’ll still have a few speakers on there and some live music piped in, and scavenger hunts, and there will be the survivors’ tribute at 4 o’clock,” said Michael Potter, major sponsorship committee chair of the event.

And maybe the most powerful moment of any Relay for Life event will still have an in-person element.

“We are still having a drive-thru luminaria ceremony that evening,” said Aderholdt. “That will be at the Conexus corporate cove down in Wausau.”

If you've driven on Grand Avenue in Wausau over the last couple of days, you've probably noticed purple ribbons hanging on light posts as you go by. It's part of Relay's 'Paint the Town Purple' initiative.

There are about 200 ribbons hanging throughout the area, with cards on them to remind people of the virtual event, as well as different color string holding those cards to represent different types of cancer.

“Our committee just decided to paint the town purple, and get people to know about Relay,” Aderholdt said.

And Relay wants people to know, because their usual fundraising standards have taken a hit.

“Right now, we’re seeing about a 50% fundraising deficit,” Aderholdt said

“It’s been extremely difficult trying to find sponsors this year,” Potter said. “For the simple fact that we’ve all been affected by COVID-19.”

But there's still time for you to help, because at the end of the day.

“Cancer, you know it doesn’t go away even with COVID-19, it’s something that’s still around,” Potter said.

If you’d like to donate to Relay for Life Wausau you can find out how on their Facebook page, it’s titled “American Cancer Society Relay for Life Wausau.” That page is also where you can participate in all their events next Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.