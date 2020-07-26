Advertisement

Merrill Health and Safety Committee to discuss mask mandate

Mask
Mask(MGN)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Jul. 26, 2020
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill’s Health and Safety Committee is set to meet Monday evening at the City Hall Council Chambers and one of the items on the agenda includes the consideration of imposing a mask mandate.

The agenda says that the committee will consider making masks mandatory in public buildings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and upcoming school year.

That meeting is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.

A donation from Wisconsin has made it’s way to Nicaragua.On July 13, WSAW reported about the National Guard assisting the Wisconsin Nicaragua Partners of the Americas loading 40 pallets of supplies to help the people of Nicaragua. On Sunday, those 40 pallets, Two ambulances, and one fire truck touched down.

