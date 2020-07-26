Merrill Health and Safety Committee to discuss mask mandate
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill’s Health and Safety Committee is set to meet Monday evening at the City Hall Council Chambers and one of the items on the agenda includes the consideration of imposing a mask mandate.
The agenda says that the committee will consider making masks mandatory in public buildings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and upcoming school year.
That meeting is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.
