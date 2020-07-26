First Alert Weather: Turning less humid to start work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front will be sliding through North Central Wisconsin tonight, bringing an end to any additional showers or storms in the region, and ushering in a less humid airmass. No less, a Flood Warning remains in effect for Price County until early Monday morning. Heavy rain fell Sunday morning in Price, Vilas, Oneida, and Lincoln Counties. Anywhere from 3 to 7 inches lead to localized flooding, along with rapidly rising rivers and streams.

A Flood Warning remains in effect until 4:15 AM Monday for Price County. (WSAW)

Heavy rain fell Sunday morning in parts of the Northwoods. (WSAW)

Turning partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

A chance of early evening showers or storms, otherwise turning partly cloudy. (WSAW)

A fair amount of sunshine, breezy, and noticeably less humid on Monday with afternoon readings topping out in the low 80s.

A fair amount of sunshine and a bit breezy Monday. (WSAW)

A stretch of dry and pleasant late July weather is on tap for the days ahead. A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday through Friday with daytime readings peaking in the low 80s through Thursday, then in the mid 80s Friday. Next weekend once again features chances of showers or storms both Saturday and Sunday. A bit more humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

