104 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in central Wisconsin, most in a single day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s daily COVID-19 report for Sunday shows 957 new cases in the state, with 104 of them being confirmed in central Wisconsin.

It was a record high day for the region, with the total number of cases confirmed now at 2,197.

The three counties with the highest number of new cases recorded Sunday include Waupaca County with 37, Marathon County with 28 and Iron County with 13.

Statewide, the 957 new cases bring the number of total positive cases since the pandemic began to 48,827.

In addition to the positive cases, there were 9,021 negative cases recorded on Sunday, that number now at 817,549 for Wisconsin.

The percent positive of those tested for Sunday sits at 9.6%

One new death was reported, that number now at 892 and 26 new hospitalizations were also reported, the total number of those hospitalized for the virus throughout the course of the pandemic now at 4,394.

37,971 cases are listed as recovered, with 9,946 cases listed as active on the DHS website.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.