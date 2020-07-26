Advertisement

104 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in central Wisconsin, most in a single day

A COVID-19 map of central Wisconsin.
A COVID-19 map of central Wisconsin.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s daily COVID-19 report for Sunday shows 957 new cases in the state, with 104 of them being confirmed in central Wisconsin.

It was a record high day for the region, with the total number of cases confirmed now at 2,197.

The three counties with the highest number of new cases recorded Sunday include Waupaca County with 37, Marathon County with 28 and Iron County with 13.

Statewide, the 957 new cases bring the number of total positive cases since the pandemic began to 48,827.

In addition to the positive cases, there were 9,021 negative cases recorded on Sunday, that number now at 817,549 for Wisconsin.

The percent positive of those tested for Sunday sits at 9.6%

One new death was reported, that number now at 892 and 26 new hospitalizations were also reported, the total number of those hospitalized for the virus throughout the course of the pandemic now at 4,394.

37,971 cases are listed as recovered, with 9,946 cases listed as active on the DHS website.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 dead after motorcycle hits deer in Portage County

Updated: 31 minutes ago
One man died Saturday after a motorcycle crash Friday.

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

7 Things You Need To Know (7-26-20)

Updated: 6 hours ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day: Muggy & warm with storms expected

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Continued quite humid today with showers and storms producing heavy rainfall, along with gusty winds.

Latest News

News

Person of Interest Search

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Relay for Life goes virtual

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Relay for Life Wausau preps for virtual event, still needs help reaching fundraising goals

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
Relay for Life is coming to 50 different communities across Wisconsin next Saturday, virtually, including right here in Wausau. But the pandemic has made it tougher than ever to meet their goals.

News

How field crops impact our humidity levels

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Crops give off moisture which help to create the oppressive humidity levels we have been seeing.

News

Libertarian Party Presidential Candidate Jo Jorgensen campaigns in Wisconsin

Updated: 18 hours ago
Libertarian Party Presidential Candidate Jo Jorgensen campaigns in Wisconsin

News

President Donald Trump golfs with Packers legend Brett Favre Saturday

Updated: 19 hours ago
Trump and Favre played at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.