Wisconsin State Troopers arrest Minnesota man on fourth OWI offense

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 51-year-old Minnesota man was arrested Friday in Monroe County for his fourth operating a vehicle under the influence offense, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The State Patrol heard several complaints around 9:45 p.m. of a gold Chrysler Town and Country van that was unable to stay in its lane on I-94 eastbound.

After observing the car swerving from lane to lane, a Trooper pulled Jason P. Crayford over for a traffic stop and performed a field sobriety test. Crayford was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated, fourth offense.

