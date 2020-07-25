Advertisement

Wisconsin State Troopers arrest Minnesota man on fourth OWI offense

MGN Online: Drinking and Driving
MGN Online: Drinking and Driving(KMVT)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 51-year-old Minnesota man was arrested Friday in Monroe County for his fourth operating a vehicle under the influence offense, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The State Patrol heard several complaints around 9:45 p.m. of a gold Chrysler Town and Country van that was unable to stay in its lane on I-94 eastbound.

After observing the car swerving from lane to lane, a Trooper pulled Jason P. Crayford over for a traffic stop and performed a field sobriety test. Crayford was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated, fourth offense.

