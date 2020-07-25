Wisconsin exceeds 900 positive COVID-19 tests Saturday, 13 new deaths reported

Update: Corrects Brown County coronavirus numbers

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Thirteen more people have died of coronavirus according the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

Wisconsin’s death toll is now 891 (1.9%)

Wisconsin identified 953 new coronavirus patients on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to nearly 48,000.

As of Saturday, the seven-day average of new cases is 912.

The Department of Health Services received 14,201 test Saturday. With 953 new cases in Wisconsin, it brings the state’s positive percentage to 6.7. That is a slight increase compared to yesterday’s 5.8 percent.

It’s the fifth straight day the state received more than 14,000 tests. Wisconsin’s 83 public and private lab partners are capable of processing 24,156 tests a day.

Health officials would like to see positive tests below 3%, which Wisconsin hasn’t seen since June 23.

To date, the state has 47,870 people who tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Of these, 9,674 people (20.2%) are still considered active cases. Another 37,287 (77.9%) have recovered, meaning it’s been at least 30 days since their first symptoms or diagnosis or their release

There have been 4,368 people hospitalized for COVID-19 since February, including 43 patients in the past 24 hours.

The state saw improvement in how many hospital beds are available with 22% of beds open after that fell to 18%.

County by county cases (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases):

Wisconsin

Adams - 60 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 14 cases (+1)

Barron - 99 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Bayfield - 16 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 3,735 cases (+47) (50 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 36 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 9 cases (+2) (1 death)

Calumet - 214 cases (+10) (2 deaths)

Chippewa – 188 cases (+5)

Clark - 156 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Columbia - 187 cases (+6) (1 death)

Crawford - 51 cases (+1)

Dane – 3,781 cases (+49) (33 deaths)

Dodge - 609 cases (+10) (5 deaths)

Door - 82 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 89 cases (+2)

Dunn - 85 cases (+1)

Eau Claire - 433 cases (+10) (3 deaths)

Florence - 5 cases

Fond du Lac - 480 cases (+7) (6 deaths)

Forest - 57 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Grant - 282 cases (+16) (14 deaths)

Green - 119 cases (1 death)

Green Lake - 49 cases

Iowa - 56 cases

Iron - 47 cases (+5) (1 death)

Jackson - 37 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 504 cases (+22) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 98 cases (+12) (1 death)

Kenosha – 2,229 cases (+29) (50 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 99 cases (+1) (1 death)

La Crosse - 725 cases (+10) (1 death)

Lafayette - 98 cases (+4)

Langlade - 26 cases (+6) (1 death)

Lincoln - 52 cases (+2)

Manitowoc - 228 cases (+4) (1 death)

Marathon - 466 cases (+24) (4 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 226 cases (+18) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 66 cases (+2) (1 death)

Menominee - 17 cases (+1)

Milwaukee – 17,861 cases (+324) (427 deaths) (+5)

Monroe - 174 cases (+6) (1 death)

Oconto - 137 cases (+3)

Oneida - 62 cases (+2)

Outagamie - 922 cases (+19) (12 deaths)

Ozaukee – 459 cases (+10) (16 deaths)

Pepin - 38 cases (+2)

Pierce - 146 cases (+6)

Polk - 95 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Portage - 318 cases (+2)

Price – 19 cases (+1)

Racine - 2,881 cases (+42) (72 deaths) (+3)

Richland - 21 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,279 cases (+24) (25 deaths)

Rusk - 13 cases (1 death)

Sauk – 273 cases (+11) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 21 cases

Shawano - 127 cases (+3)

Sheboygan – 464 cases (+18) (5 deaths)

St. Croix - 386 cases (+11) (2 deaths)

Taylor - 39 cases (+1)

Trempealeau - 256 cases (+1) (1 death)

Vernon - 47 cases (+1)

Vilas - 22 cases

Walworth – 1,024 cases (+18) (21 deaths) (+1)

Washburn - 9 cases

Washington - 675 cases (+13) (19 deaths)

Waukesha - 2,863 cases (+89) (43 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca - 275 cases (+5) (14 deaths)

Waushara - 62 cases (+3)

Winnebago - 931 cases (+18) (16 deaths)

Wood - 161 cases (+5) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 3 cases

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 19 cases

Delta - 43 cases (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 39 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 42 cases (1 deaths)

Houghton – 34 cases

Iron - 12 cases (+2) (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 13 cases (+1)

Marquette - 103 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 60 cases (+2)

Ontonagon - 2 cases

Schoolcraft - 8 cases

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

