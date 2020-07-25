Wausau School District to discuss fall plans on Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District will hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss a reopening of schools this fall, among other things.

The options to be discussed would be full in-person education, physically distanced education with an A/B alternate schedule or fully remote.

For the full in-person option, schools would be open Monday-Friday in a traditional manner.

Physically distanced guidelines would be 50%, or less, of students and staff in the building at a time. Fully remote will be online learning. In both of those scenarios, the school week would be Monday-Thursday, with Friday being used for staff planning and professional development.

Details to attend the Monday meeting remotely are available by clicking the link below.

