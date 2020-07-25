Advertisement

5 Residents at Mount View Care Center in Wausau test positive for COVID-19

All Outdoor Visitation Canceled for Mount View Care Center and Pine Crest Nursing Homes Until Further Notice
Entrance to the NCHC's Mount View Care Center, March 30, 2020 (WSAW Photo)
Entrance to the NCHC's Mount View Care Center, March 30, 2020 (WSAW Photo)(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer and Naomi Kowles
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Five residents at Mount View Care Center, one of North Central Health Care’s two nursing homes, have tested positive for COVID-19. An employee at Mount View, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 19, had been working while in a “possible transmission” phase unbeknownst to NCHC and against company policy, a spokesperson has confirmed to NewsChannel 7.

According to a press release, all residents who tested positive reside in a single unit of Mount View Care Center--the same unit where the employee worked, the spokesperson said. The unit had been in isolation directly following the employee’s positive test result report. NCHC is not confirming the current employment status of the individual, but noted to NewsChannel 7 that under their current COVID-19 policies, they would not have allowed the employee to be working if they had had the information about the employee’s condition prior to the positive test.

“Any employee who is reporting signs of illness, through screening at arrival or if they develop symptoms at home, must inform manager, employee health and stay home,” the spokesperson said.

Regular COVID-19 testing was already underway at Mount View in the Southshore Post-acute Care unit, as recently required by the Marathon County Health Department when the employee reported the positive test. The unit was under isolation precautions to prevent the spread of illness and outdoor visitation was restricted for residents of the unit. The first round of testing resulted in all negative results for residents and staff. The second round of testing, with results returning on July 24, resulted in the five positive residents. Testing will now continue every 3-7 days, and all visitation at both nursing homes has been canceled until further notice so that staffing can focus on direct care, including patio and window visits (Virtual visitation will continue.)

“We know that the decision to restrict our outdoor visitation will be difficult for families and loved ones, however based on the high level of community spread currently in our counties of service, we believe this decision is in the best interest of our residents, staff and visitors,” states Michael Loy in a press release, CEO of NCHC. “We strongly encourage everyone in our community to continue wearing masks while in public, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings. The actions you take every day to prevent the spread of COVID-19 can make a difference in preventing our most vulnerable populations from contracting this virus.”

In total since March, North Central Health Care has reported three COVID-19 positive employees at Mount View Care Center, two employees at Pine Crest Nursing Home and one employee in Community Treatment in Wausau, a community-based mental and behavioral health program. Through contact tracing, all cases reported in employees are believed to be unrelated and contracted through community spread.

According to NCHC, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services conducted an infection prevention investigation after the first two positive staff results earlier in the pandemic, and found that prevention policies were in place. The DHS initiates an investigation after one positive test at long term care facilities like nursing homes, and after two positive cases at other group housing, health care, and other types of employment facilities. Statewide, 41% of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin have occurred at long term care facilities.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin State Troopers arrest Minnesota man on fourth OWI offense

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A 51-year-old Minnesota man was arrested Friday in Monroe County for his fourth operating a vehicle under the influence offense, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

News

In a future bomber force, old and ugly beats new and snazzy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
In the topsy-turvy world of U.S. strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier.

News

Green Bay man arrested for fifth OWI

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
Green Bay police arrest man for fifth OWI

News

Manitowoc man dies after driving car into river

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
Manitowoc man crashes into river and dies

Latest News

National

Virus-weary Texas braces for Hurricane Hanna’s arrival

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tropical Storm Hanna is close to hurricane strength as the system moves toward the Texas coast. A Saturday morning update from the National Hurricane Center says Hanna's maximum sustained winds have increased to 70 mph.

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Weekend: Hot and muggy with storms possible

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Hot and muggy weather returns this upcoming weekend. Strong to severe storms are possible late Saturday into early Sunday.

News

Demand soars for air conditioners and repairs

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

DNR board will reconsider deer hunt amid meeting allegations

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board is set to reconsider changes next week that it made to the fall deer hunt amid allegations that four members violated open meeting laws when they drafted them ahead of a vote.

National

Hanna expected to hit southern Texas coast as a hurricane

Updated: 13 hours ago
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna is forecast to reach the Texas coast over the weekend, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."