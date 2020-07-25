5 Residents at Mount View Care Center in Wausau test positive for COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Five residents at Mount View Care Center, one of North Central Health Care’s two nursing homes, have tested positive for COVID-19. An employee at Mount View, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 19, had been working while in a “possible transmission” phase unbeknownst to NCHC and against company policy, a spokesperson has confirmed to NewsChannel 7.

According to a press release, all residents who tested positive reside in a single unit of Mount View Care Center--the same unit where the employee worked, the spokesperson said. The unit had been in isolation directly following the employee’s positive test result report. NCHC is not confirming the current employment status of the individual, but noted to NewsChannel 7 that under their current COVID-19 policies, they would not have allowed the employee to be working if they had had the information about the employee’s condition prior to the positive test.

“Any employee who is reporting signs of illness, through screening at arrival or if they develop symptoms at home, must inform manager, employee health and stay home,” the spokesperson said.

Regular COVID-19 testing was already underway at Mount View in the Southshore Post-acute Care unit, as recently required by the Marathon County Health Department when the employee reported the positive test. The unit was under isolation precautions to prevent the spread of illness and outdoor visitation was restricted for residents of the unit. The first round of testing resulted in all negative results for residents and staff. The second round of testing, with results returning on July 24, resulted in the five positive residents. Testing will now continue every 3-7 days, and all visitation at both nursing homes has been canceled until further notice so that staffing can focus on direct care, including patio and window visits (Virtual visitation will continue.)

“We know that the decision to restrict our outdoor visitation will be difficult for families and loved ones, however based on the high level of community spread currently in our counties of service, we believe this decision is in the best interest of our residents, staff and visitors,” states Michael Loy in a press release, CEO of NCHC. “We strongly encourage everyone in our community to continue wearing masks while in public, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings. The actions you take every day to prevent the spread of COVID-19 can make a difference in preventing our most vulnerable populations from contracting this virus.”

In total since March, North Central Health Care has reported three COVID-19 positive employees at Mount View Care Center, two employees at Pine Crest Nursing Home and one employee in Community Treatment in Wausau, a community-based mental and behavioral health program. Through contact tracing, all cases reported in employees are believed to be unrelated and contracted through community spread.

According to NCHC, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services conducted an infection prevention investigation after the first two positive staff results earlier in the pandemic, and found that prevention policies were in place. The DHS initiates an investigation after one positive test at long term care facilities like nursing homes, and after two positive cases at other group housing, health care, and other types of employment facilities. Statewide, 41% of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin have occurred at long term care facilities.

