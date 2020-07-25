Advertisement

Possible ransomware attack knocks GPS company Garmin offline

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2015 file photo, Garmin's Vivofit 2 fitness tracker is on display at the Garmin booth at the International CES, in Las Vegas. GPS device-maker Garmin’s online fitness tracking service has gone down, leaving runners and cyclists struggling to upload data from their latest workouts. Garmin Connect, an app and website that works with the company's popular line of fitness watches, remained out of service on Friday, July 24, 2020.
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2015 file photo, Garmin's Vivofit 2 fitness tracker is on display at the Garmin booth at the International CES, in Las Vegas. GPS device-maker Garmin’s online fitness tracking service has gone down, leaving runners and cyclists struggling to upload data from their latest workouts. Garmin Connect, an app and website that works with the company's popular line of fitness watches, remained out of service on Friday, July 24, 2020.(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Garmin says it may have been hit by a ransomware attack.

The GPS and wearable device company says a widespread blackout left its fitness devices, website, and call centers offline for more than 24 hours.

The company says it can’t receive any calls, emails, or online chats.

The Garmin app and the Garmin Pilot app, which pilots use to plan flight paths, were also down.

As of midday Friday, the website still wasn't back up.

Tech news website ZDNet reports some employees say the outage is connected to Wastedlocker, a new strain of ransomware.

CNN has not been able to verify that a virus caused the outage.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hanna expected to hit southern Texas coast as a hurricane

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna is forecast to reach the Texas coast over the weekend, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds.

National Politics

With no new law to curb drug costs, Trump tries own changes

Updated: 1 hours ago
Unable to land the big deal with Congress to curb drug costs, President Donald Trump on Friday moved on his own to allow imports of cheaper medicines, along with other limited steps that could have some election-year appeal.

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Weekend: Hot and muggy with storms possible

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Hot and muggy weather returns this upcoming weekend. Strong to severe storms are possible late Saturday into early Sunday.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Latest News

News

Wausau School District to discuss fall plans on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Three options are on the table for Wausau schools this fall.

News

Air conditioning sales increase, a shortage of supply creates difficulties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
COVID-19 coupled with the heat we have been seeing is causing a spike in air conditioning sales. It's also paired with a supply shortage.

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

News

Brewers, Bucks merchandise popular as sports return

Updated: 3 hours ago
Brewers, Bucks merchandise popular as sports return

News

Extra benefit with unemployment expires with no new plan for future

Updated: 4 hours ago
Extra benefit with unemployment expires with no new plan for future

News

Air conditioning sales soar along with temperatures this summer

Updated: 4 hours ago
Air conditioning sales soar along with temperatures this summer