Manitowoc man dies after driving car into river

He struck a tree and continued into the water
By Dana Munro
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 26-year-old Manitowoc man was driving down Maritime Dr. Friday night at around 8 p.m. when he veered off the road, hit a tree and kept driving into the Manitowoc River, say police. Officers came to the parking lot across from 75 Maritime Dr. to respond but the car was already submerged.

Kayakers nearby tried to help the driver but the car sank too quickly. A Manitowoc police officer dove into the water to find the driver but the water was too deep and dark to navigate.

The car was found eventually by the Manitowoc County Dive team and removed by HWY 42 garage.

The driver’s name has not yet been released. The reason the driver veered off the road is still unknown.

Manitowoc City Fire Dept, WI State Patrol, Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Dept., United States Coast Guard and the Whitelaw Fire Dept. all helped in the effort to save the driver.

