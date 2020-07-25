Last week of $600 extra unemployment benefit, Congress without new plan

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which provides an extra $600 per week onto unemployment benefits, ends July 25, 2020 for Wisconsinites. That means those who have relied on the added funds will return to their typical amount next week, but thousands of Wisconsinites are just waiting to get benefits in general.

“Just to see all of my savings that I had saved up just dwindle away...” began Alyssa Van Goethem. She had just gotten a new job as a cook at the Stevens Point Country Club and worked one shift on March 15. Days later, she was out of a job.

She applied for pandemic unemployment assistance but waited until April because the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development was still waiting to hear from the federal department of labor about how to implement it. She also was not sure when she would be going back to work.

She has never filed for unemployment before, so she only filed the one week because she did not know she had to file each week for benefits.

“But what I did do was call unemployment every single day as much as I could,” she said. For two weeks straight, she called roughly 175 times a day. “It would just go right to hold or hang up and if you were put on hold, it would most likely hang up on you in the end.”

Seven and a half weeks after being laid off, she was able to come back parttime. She worked another job parttime until she could come back to the club full time.

At this point with no income for more than seven weeks, this single-mother of a 3-year-old explained she cannot pay her rent (luckily for her, her dad owns the home she lives in), and the bills pile up. She reached out to state Sen. Patrick Testin’s office, which sent an email with unemployment, but she was told they did not expect to get a response from unemployment for 46 weeks. She was told to just keep calling.

Monday, she got a letter from DWD’s unemployment office saying that she was approved for the week of benefits she filed. She has to keep calling, though to figure out how to get benefits for the weeks she did not know to apply continually, which she said is made more challenging now that she works during the same hours the lines are open.

“I know my story isn’t different from really anybody else that’s in this situation and that’s kind of what makes it hard is that you do eventually get through to the help center or to the unemployment office and they’ve heard this story a thousand times already,” she said.

DWD’s latest report shows over four months, it has received 4,572,563 claims, 75.96% of which were allowed or paid, 11.6% that were denied, and another 12.44% or 568,922 that are still being processed. In total, DWD has paid $2,804,863,097 in benefits, including the extra $600 per week and the pandemic unemployment.

Congressional members who represent north-central Wisconsin have different ideas about what to do going forward, but nothing has passed through the full legislature. The closest is the HEROES Act, which has passed the House. The $3 trillion package, among other things, would extend the $600 per week benefit.

“Sen. McConnel just sent the U.S. Senate home for a three-day weekend,” Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis. District 3) said. “We ought to be staying in Washington, getting this work done because, not just the unemployment benefits are going to expire next week, but food assistance program funding will be reduced and the rent advance program is going to be ending this weekend and that’s really going to put a hardship on a lot of families.”

He said he has worked with republicans on a bill that would reduce that $600 per week benefit as unemployment rates go down so people are not incentivized to not work.

Rep. Tom Tiffany (D-Wis. District 7) said the $3 trillion package “is not the right way to go.” He is in favor of a payroll tax holiday, which is currently not in the stimulus package and President Donald Trump is also pushing to include. Democrats are largely not in support of that plan and republicans are split, with several Senate republicans saying it would not have a significant impact. Rep. Tiffany, while in favor, did not forecast what people should expect.

“I think this coming week, the White House, Senate, and the House will be having some conversations and debate in regards to this and we will see what happens,” he said. “I would not predict, at this point, what will happen because it’s very fluid at this time.”

