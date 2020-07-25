Hefty feline finds forever home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It didn’t take long for the Humane Society of Marathon County to find Moe his forever home. Then again, he’s not your average cool cat.

The 10-year-old feline arrived at the humane society weighing in at a whopping 25 pounds, nearly 15 pounds overweight after his previous owners fed him a diet of cheeseburgers and pizza.

The experts got right to work.

“We had a feed log, we were making sure that he was eating, we were weighing him weekly,” explained Executive Director Lisa Leitermann. “As fun as it is to say ‘Oh we have this 25-pound cat,’ it’s still our job to educate people how to get him out of that situation and what’s actually best for him.”

The staff at the humane society did so in a creative way, filming one of Moe’s workout scenes and posting the video to the popular app Tik Tok, with the hit song ‘Eye of the Tiger’ playing in the background.

That video was then posted to the humane society’s Facebook page, receiving nearly 300 reactions and over 6-thousand views.

“We’ve been trying to be more creative on our social media,” Leitermann said. “Just find ways to engage the public for animals we have available for adoption.”

While the video was a hit, the young couple that decided to adopt Moe weren’t aware he was a viral star.

“They said, ‘well the news wants to come report about him and there’s a lot of people that have seen it (the video),” explained Madalee Gregoire, who knew she and her husband, Aaron Neilson, had to adopt Moe once she saw him. “We love animals. If I gave him the option, we’d probably take home every cat that’s here.”

Moe will keep the couple, and their two-year-old daughter, Kyrie, plenty busy.

They plan to keep him on a special diet as well as an exercise routine that will hopefully help him shed more pounds.

“It’s going to take a lot of work,” said Neilson, who added that an Instagram account for Moe was made so people can follow along with his progress. “Maybe we’ll get him a few cat years back.”

The couple also plans to adopt a young kitten so that Moe will have a friend that hopefully will encourage physical activity.

“Day by day, just watch him lose the weight, shed the pounds, get healthier,” Neilson said. “He earns that. Every animal deserves a forever home and I’m glad we could be here for him.”

While Moe has found his home, there’s still many other animals that are waiting to be adopted.

To begin the adoption process, visit the Humane Society of Marathon County website here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.