Advertisement

Hefty feline finds forever home

24-pound cat Moe was adopted on July 24 from the Marathon County Humane Society.
24-pound cat Moe was adopted on July 24 from the Marathon County Humane Society.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It didn’t take long for the Humane Society of Marathon County to find Moe his forever home. Then again, he’s not your average cool cat.

The 10-year-old feline arrived at the humane society weighing in at a whopping 25 pounds, nearly 15 pounds overweight after his previous owners fed him a diet of cheeseburgers and pizza.

The experts got right to work.

“We had a feed log, we were making sure that he was eating, we were weighing him weekly,” explained Executive Director Lisa Leitermann. “As fun as it is to say ‘Oh we have this 25-pound cat,’ it’s still our job to educate people how to get him out of that situation and what’s actually best for him.”

The staff at the humane society did so in a creative way, filming one of Moe’s workout scenes and posting the video to the popular app Tik Tok, with the hit song ‘Eye of the Tiger’ playing in the background.

That video was then posted to the humane society’s Facebook page, receiving nearly 300 reactions and over 6-thousand views.

“We’ve been trying to be more creative on our social media,” Leitermann said. “Just find ways to engage the public for animals we have available for adoption.”

While the video was a hit, the young couple that decided to adopt Moe weren’t aware he was a viral star.

“They said, ‘well the news wants to come report about him and there’s a lot of people that have seen it (the video),” explained Madalee Gregoire, who knew she and her husband, Aaron Neilson, had to adopt Moe once she saw him. “We love animals. If I gave him the option, we’d probably take home every cat that’s here.”

Moe will keep the couple, and their two-year-old daughter, Kyrie, plenty busy.

They plan to keep him on a special diet as well as an exercise routine that will hopefully help him shed more pounds.

“It’s going to take a lot of work,” said Neilson, who added that an Instagram account for Moe was made so people can follow along with his progress. “Maybe we’ll get him a few cat years back.”

The couple also plans to adopt a young kitten so that Moe will have a friend that hopefully will encourage physical activity.

“Day by day, just watch him lose the weight, shed the pounds, get healthier,” Neilson said. “He earns that. Every animal deserves a forever home and I’m glad we could be here for him.”

While Moe has found his home, there’s still many other animals that are waiting to be adopted.

To begin the adoption process, visit the Humane Society of Marathon County website here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hanna expected to hit southern Texas coast as a hurricane

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna is forecast to reach the Texas coast over the weekend, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds.

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Weekend: Hot and muggy with storms possible

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Hot and muggy weather returns this upcoming weekend. Strong to severe storms are possible late Saturday into early Sunday.

Local

Last week of $600 extra unemployment benefit, Congress without new plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which provides an extra $600 per week onto unemployment benefits, ends July 25, 2020 for Wisconsinites. That means those who have relied on the added funds will return to their typical amount next week, but thousands of Wisconsinites are just waiting to get benefits in general.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Latest News

News

Wausau School District to discuss fall plans on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Three options are on the table for Wausau schools this fall.

News

Air conditioning sales increase, a shortage of supply creates difficulties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
COVID-19 coupled with the heat we have been seeing is causing a spike in air conditioning sales. It's also paired with a supply shortage.

News

Brewers, Bucks merchandise popular as sports return

Updated: 3 hours ago
Brewers, Bucks merchandise popular as sports return

News

Extra benefit with unemployment expires with no new plan for future

Updated: 4 hours ago
Extra benefit with unemployment expires with no new plan for future

News

Air conditioning sales soar along with temperatures this summer

Updated: 4 hours ago
Air conditioning sales soar along with temperatures this summer

News

Biden campaign highlights child care issues in Wisconsin; Republicans push back

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Central Wisconsin lawmakers and child care workers joined the Joe Biden campaign for a roundtable on Friday as part of a series of several virtual news events across the country on the candidate’s newly-released plan to address long term affordable child care issues in the country.