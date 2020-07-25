Advertisement

Green Bay officials threatened after passing mask mandate

(CNN, KGO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay police are investigating threats made against city officials over a new mandate requiring face coverings in public buildings because of the coronavirus.

Alderman Randy Scannell, who first proposed the mask ordinance, says one email called him a traitor who must die and that the sender would make sure Scannell would die.

Police Chief Andrew Smith said all 12 council members, regardless of how they voted on the ordinance, received at least one of the threats.

Smith emailed all city officials, telling them to be vigilant. The council spent close to six hours taking public comments and deliberating the ordinance before passing on a 7-5 vote Tuesday night.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fight for police-free schools has been years in the making

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The group of protesters started out small, just a handful of students who told officials at school board meetings why they wanted police out of Madison, Wisconsin schools.

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Weekend: Hot and muggy with storms possible

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Hot and muggy weather returns this upcoming weekend. Strong to severe storms are possible late Saturday into early Sunday.

National

Virus-weary Texas braces for Hurricane Hanna’s arrival

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tropical Storm Hanna is close to hurricane strength as the system moves toward the Texas coast. A Saturday morning update from the National Hurricane Center says Hanna's maximum sustained winds have increased to 70 mph.

News

5 Residents at Mount View Care Center in Wausau test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer and Naomi Kowles
Five residents at Mount View Care Center, one of North Central Health Care’s two nursing homes, have tested positive for COVID-19. An employee at Mount View, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 19, had been working while in a “possible transmission” phase unbeknownst to NCHC and against company policy, a spokesperson has confirmed to NewsChannel 7.

Latest News

News

5 Residents at Mount View Care Center in Wausau test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer and Naomi Kowles
Five residents at Mount View Care Center, one of North Central Health Care’s two nursing homes, have tested positive for COVID-19. An employee at Mount View, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 19, had been working while in a “possible transmission” phase unbeknownst to NCHC and against company policy, a spokesperson has confirmed to NewsChannel 7.

News

Wisconsin State Troopers arrest Minnesota man on fourth OWI offense

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A 51-year-old Minnesota man was arrested Friday in Monroe County for his fourth operating a vehicle under the influence offense, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

News

In a future bomber force, old and ugly beats new and snazzy

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
In the topsy-turvy world of U.S. strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier.

News

Green Bay man arrested for fifth OWI

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
Green Bay police arrest man for fifth OWI

News

Manitowoc man dies after driving car into river

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
Manitowoc man crashes into river and dies

News

Demand soars for air conditioners and repairs

Updated: 17 hours ago