Green Bay man arrested for fifth OWI

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man was arrested at 3: 15 a.m. Saturday morning for operating a car while intoxicated near the intersection of Velp Ave. and Atkinson Dr. This is John Leslie Granade’s fifth OWI, say Green Bay Police.

A Wisconsin State Trooper was trying to pull Granade over for an equipment violation when he saw open intoxicants in the car. A legal blood draw was done at a nearby hospital and confirmed he was driving while under the influence. The 45-year-old was sent to the Brown County Jail.

