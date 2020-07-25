Advertisement

Derek Kraus finishes fifth at Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200

Derek Kraus stands next to his truck before the start of the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Stratford native Derek Kraus topped off one of his best races of the year with a fifth place finish. Kraus started the poll in 15th, but worked his way up throughout the race.

Kraus made sure to snag points after Stage 1. He moved all the way up to sixth place for five points. By the end of Stage 2, Kraus was in the fifth place spot grabbing six more points.

In the end, Kraus would finish in fifth, his second best placement of the year. Kraus finished in fourth at the NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona in February. This is Kraus’ second top five finish and fifth top 10 finish of the season.

Eagle River native Natalie Decker finished in 21st. Austin Hill took the checkered flag.

