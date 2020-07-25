Air conditioning sales increase, a shortage of supply creates difficulties

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -COVID-19 coupled with the heat we have been seeing is causing a spike in air conditioning sales.

“I think more people are staying home and maybe working from home,” Dan’s Service Plus comfort advisor Gregg James said. “This year has been hotter than most years”

Across the state of Wisconsin, distributors are seeing a 30 percent increase in sales from this time of year compared to last year. That’s left Dan’s Service Plus staff working longer days.

“Not only are we still installing units, but we’re still getting calls from people where their unit isn’t working,” James explained

And while COVID-19 may be contributing to the increase in sales, it’s also causing an A/C shortage.

One of the company’s manufacturers, Daiken, had to shut down for three and a half weeks. During that period is when they stockpile air conditioners to sell during the busy summer months. But COVID-19 changed that.

“They weren’t able to get that stockpile produced so now there’s a shortage from a lot of manufacturers on finding air conditioners this year,” James said.

That’s created a double whammy of high demand, and less supply.

“People want to make a decision. ‘Hey, it’s real hot, I want to get my air conditioner installed. Let’s go with this unit.' We say ‘that’s great’. And then we call them and say it’s going to be 3 weeks before we can get that unit. Or even longer in some cases,” James explained.

Normally that wait time is two weeks. James says that he anticipates the sales to drop off over the next month due to the end of the heat. But, he says this season has been a tricky one to manage.

