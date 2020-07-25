Advertisement

953 new COVID-19 cases reported, 13 new deaths

Covid-19 graphic
Covid-19 graphic(Gray)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services is reporting 953 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 47,870.

There were 13,248 negative tests reported as well, that total now at 808,528.

13 new deaths due to complications with COVID-19 Saturday now bring the total number of deaths in the state to 891.

43 new cases were hospitalized, bringing the total number of people hospitalized to 4,370.

29,325 people have recovered from the virus with 17,636 active cases being recorded as of Saturday.

