Advertisement

Work underway on new UW-Stevens Point Welcome Center

By Ashley Hommer
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Work on a new Welcome Center at UW-Stevens point started Thursday.

According to a news release, the university acquired the former Newman Center at the corner of Reserve Street and Fourth Avenue on campus. It will be remodeled through the UWSP Foundation and the support of several individuals and businesses.

The building will be used by the Admissions and Recruitment Office to welcome visitors.

University Facility Services staff created initial floorplans, with interior design input from three Interior Architecture student interns.

“Their design was inspired by the theme ‘Cutting Edge, Sophisticated, Inviting, Energetic,’” said Peter Crawford, UWSP Foundation president and project manager. “The design work is impressive and certainly highlights the opportunity and quality typical of programs at UW-Stevens Point.”

Some features of the remodel include a reception area with an interactive screen and five meeting rooms to allow large tour groups to visit.

Plans for a fall opening will be announced as the project progresses.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Finally, an avenue to the return of high school sports in the fall

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Matt Infield
After a meeting this morning, the WIAA voted to have fall sports this year, but with some changes to the timeline.

News

In rural Wisconsin, minorities are underrepresented in policing. It’s part of a bigger issue.

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Naomi Kowles and Noah Manderfeld
Rural Wisconsin is mostly white. Population demographics, however, aren’t necessarily the best descriptor of the people with whom law enforcement have the most criminal-based interactions.

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Weekend: Hot and muggy with storms possible

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Holley
Hot and muggy weather returns this upcoming weekend. Strong to severe storms are possible late Saturday into early Sunday.

News

Food pantries expect to see spike in patrons

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Unemployed people could be missing out on an additional $600 per week by Friday, July 31 and that means food shelters like The Neighbors’ Place and Peyton’s Promise are expecting to see an influx of people in need.

Latest News

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

News

7 Investigates: Lack of diversity in rural police departments

Updated: 3 hours ago
7 Investigates: Lack of diversity in rural police departments

News

Renovation of building into UWSP Welcome Center begins

Updated: 3 hours ago
Renovation of building into UWSP Welcome Center begins

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Protestors push back on Dane County mask mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Protestors marched from the City County Building in Madison to the State Capitol, pushing back against Dane County's mask mandate.

News

Lambeau Field empty as Packers move shareholders meeting online

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Thousands of Green Bay Packers owners tuned in to the annual shareholders meeting Thursday morning, held virtually for the first time.