Work underway on new UW-Stevens Point Welcome Center

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Work on a new Welcome Center at UW-Stevens point started Thursday.

According to a news release, the university acquired the former Newman Center at the corner of Reserve Street and Fourth Avenue on campus. It will be remodeled through the UWSP Foundation and the support of several individuals and businesses.

The building will be used by the Admissions and Recruitment Office to welcome visitors.

University Facility Services staff created initial floorplans, with interior design input from three Interior Architecture student interns.

“Their design was inspired by the theme ‘Cutting Edge, Sophisticated, Inviting, Energetic,’” said Peter Crawford, UWSP Foundation president and project manager. “The design work is impressive and certainly highlights the opportunity and quality typical of programs at UW-Stevens Point.”

Some features of the remodel include a reception area with an interactive screen and five meeting rooms to allow large tour groups to visit.

Plans for a fall opening will be announced as the project progresses.

