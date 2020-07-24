Advertisement

Wausau School Board to consider up to $155M referendum

(WSAW)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Monday Wausau School Board members could decide whether to give preliminary approval to two referendum questions, according to the special agenda posted late Friday afternoon.

The special agenda asks the board to give preliminary approval on the referendum project proposal, authorize general obligation bonds for capital improvements up to $155 million, and authorize the district budget to exceed the revenue limit by $3 million for recurring purposes.

According to the documentation provided with the agenda the $3 million recurring costs would “support full pupil service teams in all elementary schools.”

The proposal would add 16 certified staff and 20 support staff to complete the pupil service teams at elementary schools.

If the school board gives preliminary approval to all items on the agenda pertaining to the referendum, the full board would be asked to give final approval at the August 10th meeting.

NewsChannel 7 previously reported it would be on the November ballot.

A Task Force created to look at what the community wants and recommend a plan has been meeting remotely every week since May 20th.

The documentation said a “majority of the Task Force supports plan C, now called ‘Building Our Future’ as it responds to community feedback, balances enrollment, gives a new school to our Grant and Lincoln families and offers an appropriate school space for K-8 Montessori school.”

According to a proposed investment summary, Grant Elementary would have $26.7 million in costs while Lincoln Elementary would be turned into an expanded Montessori school for a cost of $8.6 million. The “Building Our Future” plan would merge Grant and Lincoln schools into a new building on the Grant site. The total proposed investment summary for the referendum to address infrastructure, cafeteria/gym/classroom additions, technology systems, school modernization, safety and security, and student services is $139.1 million.

The Wausau School Board meets for its special meeting at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Biden campaign highlights child care issues in Wisconsin; Republicans push back

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Central Wisconsin lawmakers and child care workers joined the Joe Biden campaign for a roundtable on Friday as part of a series of several virtual news events across the country on the candidate’s newly-released plan to address long term affordable child care issues in the country.

News

Pandemic exacerbating child care issues

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Pandemic exacerbating child care issues

Nfl

REPORTS: NFLPA player reps approve NFL’s proposal for 2020 season

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
According to the NFL Players Association, the 2020 NFL season will move forward after the NFLPA player reps approved the NFL’s proposal.

News

Making online education work for your child

Updated: 1 hours ago
Making the most out of online education

Latest News

News

People's activities during pandemic negatively impacting birds

Updated: 1 hours ago
People's activities during pandemic negatively impacting birds

News

Possible COVID-19 exposure at Wausau bar

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
he Marathon County Health Department says patrons at Roc’s Place in Wausau may have been exposed to COVID-19.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Door County emergency advisory: Wear face masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Face masks will be required in businesses and other public places in Door County starting at 8 A.M. Friday, July 24.

News

Wisconsin exceeds 1,000 positive coronavirus tests for 3rd time in 4 days with record testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state had a record 17,456 test results Friday, bringing the positive results down to 5.83%

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Weekend: Hot and muggy with storms possible

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Hot and muggy weather returns this upcoming weekend. Strong to severe storms are possible late Saturday into early Sunday.