Wausau School Board to consider up to $155M referendum

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Monday Wausau School Board members could decide whether to give preliminary approval to two referendum questions, according to the special agenda posted late Friday afternoon.

The special agenda asks the board to give preliminary approval on the referendum project proposal, authorize general obligation bonds for capital improvements up to $155 million, and authorize the district budget to exceed the revenue limit by $3 million for recurring purposes.

According to the documentation provided with the agenda the $3 million recurring costs would “support full pupil service teams in all elementary schools.”

The proposal would add 16 certified staff and 20 support staff to complete the pupil service teams at elementary schools.

If the school board gives preliminary approval to all items on the agenda pertaining to the referendum, the full board would be asked to give final approval at the August 10th meeting.

NewsChannel 7 previously reported it would be on the November ballot.

A Task Force created to look at what the community wants and recommend a plan has been meeting remotely every week since May 20th.

The documentation said a “majority of the Task Force supports plan C, now called ‘Building Our Future’ as it responds to community feedback, balances enrollment, gives a new school to our Grant and Lincoln families and offers an appropriate school space for K-8 Montessori school.”

According to a proposed investment summary, Grant Elementary would have $26.7 million in costs while Lincoln Elementary would be turned into an expanded Montessori school for a cost of $8.6 million. The “Building Our Future” plan would merge Grant and Lincoln schools into a new building on the Grant site. The total proposed investment summary for the referendum to address infrastructure, cafeteria/gym/classroom additions, technology systems, school modernization, safety and security, and student services is $139.1 million.

The Wausau School Board meets for its special meeting at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27.

