Sheriff’s Office: No COVID-19 spread in Marathon County Jail

(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says all inmates tested in the Marathon County Jail have been confirmed negative for COVID-19 and there was no spread from the initial case reported earlier this week.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, they will continue to isolate and monitor all inmates identified as potential contacts under the recommendations of the health department. The jail has resumed normal operations.

On July 21, the Sheriff’s Office reported an inmate tested positive for COVID-19 and the jail was on lockdown until today.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

