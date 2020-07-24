Advertisement

REPORTS: NFLPA player reps approve NFL’s proposal for 2020 season

NFL will require fans to wear face coverings at games.(CNN)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
According to the NFL Players Association, the 2020 NFL season will move forward after the NFLPA player reps approved the NFL’s proposal.

As part of the deal, training camp will begin on time.

The Packers will open camp on Tuesday. Players will immediately be tested for COVID-19 then sent home where they’ll take part in virtual meetings. The team will return to Green Bay three days later to be tested again.

Sports Illustrated reported that after two negative tests players can begin practicing 16 days after they arrive for training camp. That would put most teams at a mid-August start.

NFL Network reported that the proposal will spread the impact of any revenue shortfall in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic over four years starting in 2021. Players will only be paid for games played in the event the pandemic forces the league to cancels games.

Practice squads will increase from 12 players to 16. Teams will have until Aug. 16 to reduce their roster to 80 players, according to NFL Network.

