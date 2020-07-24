Recipe: Potato Pizza Pockets from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When you’re looking for delicious and nutritious, look no further than Wisconsin potatoes. Their many varieties are favorites among world-class chefs, in-home cooks, large and small supermarkets and even the pickiest of eaters. Wisconsin potatoes are loaded with goodness and are low in calories, high in fiber and are a great source of vitamin B6, potassium, vitamin C and antioxidants.

Sarah Agena, the director of nutrition for the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shared a delicious recipe that incorporates Wisconsin potatoes and pizza, that’s perfect for the grill.

Potato Pizza Pockets

Ingredients:

1.5 lbs your favorite varietal Little Potatoes quartered

1 cup pepperoni slices

1 medium green pepper chopped

14 oz pizza sauce

2 cups mozarella or cheddar cheese grated

2 Tbsp fresh basil leaves chopped

Servings: 4

Instructions:

Preheat grill or oven to 425° F. Make four foil packs with four pieces of aluminum foil, about 1"x1". Divide potatoes, pizza sauce (about three heaping tablespoons per pack), cheese, pepperoni, and basil between all four foil packs. Fold foil over to seal. Grill or bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until potatoes are fork tender and cooked through. If you’re looking for browned and bubbling cheese, park the foil packs under a high broil for 1 to 2 minutes.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.