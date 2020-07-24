Advertisement

Possible COVID-19 exposure at Wausau bar

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department says patrons at Roc’s Place in Wausau may have been exposed to COVID-19.

In a press release, the health department says an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was present at Roc’s Place on S. 3rd Ave during the infectious period. The health department and the owner of Roc’s Place are notifying the public as they have been unable to identify everyone who may have had close contact with the infected individual.

Patrons who were at Roc’s Place at the following times may have been exposed to COVID-19:

- Monday, July 13 from 6 PM-2 AM

- Tuesday, July 14 from 6 PM-2 AM

- Wednesday, July 15 from 7 PM-2 AM

- Thursday, July 16 from 7 PM-2 AM

The Marathon County Health Department is encouraging everyone who was present on these dates to monitor for symptoms for 14 days from their last visit to Roc’s Place. Common COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, and shortness of breath. In the event that symptoms do develop, please contact your health care provider for testing.

“The community’s health and safety is our number one priority and are working closely with Roc’s Place,” states Joan Theurer, Marathon County Health Officer.

“We have been proactive and closed Roc’s Place as soon as we became aware of this concern,” said Tim Nawrocki, Roc’s Place owner. “We have cooperated with the Health Department and completed a thorough cleaning and disinfection of Roc’s Place according to guidance provided. We will continue to keep this proactive approach because the health and safety of our employees and customers are of utmost importance to the Roc’s family.”

The cleaning and disinfection of the business took place on July 18 and 19 and Roc’s Place reopened on Thursday, July 23.

