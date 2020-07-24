How your kid can still learn in the new online education world

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As camps and schools across the country have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and many still uncertain about schools reopening in the fall – parents have turned to online resources to keep their kids engaged and interested in the topics and subjects they care about.

Outschool is an online learning platform with live, interactive classes for kids aged 3-18. Kids learn best when through interaction, and that means adults and other kids. What parents saw in the spring with distance learning was often a stack of lifeless worksheets, or following a self-paced digital curriculum which was boring, stale and oftentimes ineffective. Parents had to resort to video games in off hours as “good screen” time alternatives were few and far between.

Outschool classes help learners overcome learning challenges as a social activity by keeping kids engaged in topics they care about with instructors who are passionate about what they are teaching. The platform has a unique selection of over 50,000 live class offerings, like learning to code, cupcake decorating, cooking classes, drawing instruction, teaching architecture through Minecraft, along with traditional classes like algebra and world history.

A recent Outschool survey found that 61% of parents had reservations about sending their children back to school in the fall for in-person classes and 40% were now more open to homeschooling their children as a result of their experiences during the COVID-19 crisis. Many schools across the country are now preparing for distance learning once again or hybrid model of some in-person and some homeschooling. Outschool has seen an increase in enrollment in online classes.

This summer, Outschool announced a full range of online summer camps for kids from camps across the country that have been forced to go virtual due to Covid-19. For the fall of 2020 they will be launching a full slate of enrichment offerings and supplemental education courses to assist with distance learning. With over 5,000 teachers on the platform and hundreds of thousands of learners, Outschool is helping to foster a love of learning and bridge the gap where students may be falling behind during this crisis.

