Fan Cutouts will be the fans in the stands at Brewers Games this Season

Major League Baseball teams are trying to find ways to remain engaged with fans during a pandemic-delayed season in which games won’t include spectators. One plan gaining popularity has fans purchasing the right to have their likenesses on cutouts that will be placed in seats at their favorite team’s ballpark. In addition to the Milwaukee Brewers, The Chicago White Sox, LA Dodgers, New York Mets, and San Francisco Giants are among teams offering fans a chance to have their cutouts in the stands.

Cutouts will be placed in the “Uecker Seats” during all home games and portions of the proceeds raised, going to the Brewers Community Foundation.

Have a pet that you would like to see pictured at one of the home games? There is also a “Pets in the Park” Section, with some of the proceeds going to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

