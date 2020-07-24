Clark County to require masks in government offices and county facilities

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Beginning Monday, July 27, employees and visitors to Clark County government offices and other county facilities will be required to wear a face covering.

According to a press release, county leaders have determined that a public health risk exists and are implementing policies to minimize the risk to employees and visitors. The face covering requirement will apply anytime employees and visitors are at a county facility and social distancing of 6 feet is not possible. “Wearing face coverings, staying home when ill, washing hands, practicing social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings and crowds are simple measures everyone can take to protect themselves and others. The more things we can do to mitigate our risk of exposure, the better off we all are,” stated Brittany Mews, Health Officer.

Certain exceptions apply including children 2 years old or younger and people with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a face covering. According to the press release, if you enter a county facility and are unwilling to comply with the face covering requirements for reasons other than medical needs, you may be asked to leave and conduct your business through alternate means.

Clark County Clerk/Administrative Coordinator Christina Jensen stated, “These requirements are being put in place to protect employees and visitors to Clark County facilities. Cooperation with these requirements is necessary and appreciated.”

