Broadband expansion in Lincoln County complete

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Charter Communications has completed a broadband construction project that will bring its advanced fiber-optic network to more than 320 residential and business customers in the Town of King in Lincoln County.

“We are proud to bring our advanced Spectrum services to more residents across northern Wisconsin and expand access to broadband in the Town of King,” said Pete Hall, Charter’s Regional Vice President. “Charter has a long-standing history of investing in our networks to better serve our customers, and that investment strategy enables us to deliver fast and reliable broadband speeds to more people in more places.”

Residents in the Town of King will now have access to all of Charter’s services, including high-speed internet. The project was part of Charter’s commitment to expand access to broadband to unserved and underserved communities.

