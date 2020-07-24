Advertisement

Body of Wisconsin man missing since June 6 found in Michigan

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police (WJRT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECHER, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman walking her dog made a grisly discovery in the Upper Peninsula Thursday that solved a month-old missing persons case in Wisconsin.

She found a van with the body of a man was inside off County Road H58 in Alger County. The van was stuck on a remote, swampy trail.

Michigan State Police and the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office positively identified the body as 66-year-old Jimmy Lee Willey. He was from Beecher in Marinette County. He was missing since June 6.

His family was notified of the discovery.

Authorities don’t suspect foul play, but Willey’s death is still under investigation.

Willey was reported missing and endangered after he disappeared on his trip to Michigan in June. According to the missing persons alert from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office last month, he left home at 10 A.M. on June 6.

He was seen two hours later on U.S. Highway 2/41 east of the Island Resort and Casino and may have been on his way to Daggett, Mich.

Willey had diabetes and walked with a cane.

The trail where the van was found is about 150 miles, or a 3 hour drive, from Beecher, according to Google Maps.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fan Cutouts will be the fans in the stands at Brewers Games this Season

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Chad Franzen
Fan Cutouts will be the fans in the stands at Brewers Games this Season and you can still purchase your "seats" for your cutouts for their home games.

News

Broadband expansion in Lincoln County complete

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Charter Communications has completed a broadband construction project that will bring its advanced fiber-optic network to more than 320 residential and business customers in the Town of King in Lincoln County.

News

License Renewal Deadline

Updated: 3 hours ago
License Renewal Deadline

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Friday, July 24, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Friday, July 24, 2020.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Hanna to reach Texas coast Saturday

Updated: 8 hours ago
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna is forecast to reach the Texas coast over the weekend, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds.

News

Under-representation of minorities in policing in rural Wisconsin

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Online shopping increase has experts warning about scams

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

A sigh of relief for area athletes and coaches

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Delayed dreams: Badger athletes continue to prepare for Olympics

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By George Balkeji
From Lake Shore trail to the backyard, and the town pool, you may come across some of our nation's top athletes - like 2018 national champion wrestler, Seth Gross who's pursuing a dream that has been delayed.

News

Finally, an avenue to the return of high school sports in the fall

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
After a meeting this morning, the WIAA voted to have fall sports this year, but with some changes to the timeline.