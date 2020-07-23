Advertisement

WIAA votes to delay fall sports season

(WEAU)
By Bridget Fargen
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The WIAA discussed the fate of Fall sports on July 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WIAA discussed the fate of Fall sports on July 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(WMTV)

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The WIAA voted late Thursday morning to delay the fall sports season by several weeks.

The 8-3 vote came after nearly three hours of discussion. The members voted to delay practices to start for football, volleyball and soccer until September 7th. Lower risk sports like golf, cross country, tennis, and swimming will start practice on August 17th.

