Taking care of your eyes in the summer

In the summer people worry about wearing sunscreen and taking care of their skin, but protecting our eyes is just as important. Doctors want to remind community members that the UV rays that create sunburn, can also damage eyesight.

That’s where sunglasses come in. Melissa Zalewski with The Rib Mountain Eye Center said even if you’re not looking directly into the sun, UV-A and UV-B rays can still get to your eyes and lead to cataracts and other eye problems even on the cloudiest days.

“So many people right now think its the fashion but its the preventative behind the fashion. We want to make sure we are preventing cataracts and macular degeneration, things like that,” Zalewski said.

When choosing a pair of sunglasses, doctors say to look at the label and find a pair that prevent 100% of UV rays.

Sunglasses can also help shield your eyes from dust and sunburn. On top of wearing sunglasses for bright light, doctors say to apply sunscreen to your eyelids, as 5-10 percent of eye cancer starts in the eyelid.

