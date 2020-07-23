State reports another day with more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - For the second time in three days, Wisconsin received more than 1,000 tests that were positive for the coronavirus.

The state received 14,212 tests during the 24-hour period ending Thursday morning, and 1,052 were positive. That’s 7.4%.

That’s comparable to Tuesday, when the state had a record 1,117 positive results from 14,488 tests, or 7.71%. But it’s a reversal from Wednesday, when 712 results were positive out of even more tests -- 14,780 tests, or 4.82%. That was the first time since July 7 that positive results were below 5%.

The percentage of positive tests is a key indicator of how successfully the state is containing the spread of the virus. At a state health briefing, Gov. Evers said his office has received numerous requests for a statewide face mask requirement. He said it’s under consideration but emphasized the need for personal responsibility. Replying to a reporter’s question, the governor said he’d have no hesitation enacting one if he didn’t expect political opposition to the order.

The state now has a total 45,899 people diagnosed with the coronavirus. Thirteen more of these people died, for a total 878 deaths. That’s 1.9% of known cases.

Another 9,285 patients, or more than 1 in 5, are still active cases. The remaining 34,682 people are considered recovered.

Forty-eight more people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. With patient releases and deaths, there are currently 187 patients in hospitals with 51 in intensive care. With there’s been a growing number of hospitalizations daily, the current figures are down from more than 300 COVID-19 patients in hospitals on a given day last week.

To date, 4,273 people required hospitalization for treatment, or 9.3%. That percentage has shown a slow but steady decline.

Wisconsin currently has 83 public and private labs with a capacity of completing 24,162 tests per day.

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

