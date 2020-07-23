Portage County surpasses 300 cases of COVID-19

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Health and Human Services Division of Public Health has confirmed there are now more than 300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

According to a press release, Portage County saw it’s 200th case just 15 days ago. As of Thursday afternoon, Portage County has 52 active COVID-19 cases and 251 recovered cases. The largest number of confirmed positive cases in Portage County continue to be those between the ages of 20-29 at 30.3% of cases.

As positive cases continue to increase, the health department is asking people practice the following safety precautions:

• Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available

• Cover coughs and sneezes

• Avoid touching your face in public

• Practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet from people not in your household

• Avoid large gatherings

• Avoid non-essential travel

• Wear a cloth face covering in situations where physical distancing can’t be maintained

• Stay home when sick

