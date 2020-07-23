Advertisement

Merrill School District moving ahead with in-person classes this fall

Merrill Area Public Schools
Merrill Area Public Schools(WSAW)
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill School District is planning to go ahead with in-person classes for the upcoming school year.

In a letter to parents obtained by NewsChannel 7, Principal Shannon Murray said the district is developing plans to maximize social distancing in classrooms, the hallways, the lunchroom, and throughout the school.

“We are looking at modifying our schedule to provide opportunities to space out students and staff as much as possible. We are looking at procedures for before and after school, rethinking student flow through the hallways during passing times, defining sanitizing protocols, and developing messaging to students regarding things they can do to help,” Murray wrote in the letter.

The district plans to meet again Thursday to refine their plan. They plan to send out more information to parents and students.

