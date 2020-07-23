Advertisement

Marathon Co. leaders ask for help to limit spread of COVID-19

On Thursday, July 23 leaders in Marathon County issued a joint statement urging people to help take simple steps in an effort to reopen schools and keep businesses open.
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - School, business and city leaders issued a joint statement Thursday urging people to help take simple steps to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The letter was signed by Wausau School District Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts, D.C. Everest School District Superintendent Dr. Kristine Gilmore, Marathon County Health Officer Joan Theurer, Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dave Eckmann and City of Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

They are asking for the public’s help “to achieve our shared goal of reopening schools and keeping businesses open.”

It says in part, “We have heard you say that you want schools to reopen their doors and businesses to remain open; that you want people to be safe. We do too! However, the reality is the number of cases of COVID-19 in the State of Wisconsin and Marathon County keep going up.”

Numbers from the Marathon County Health Department show as of July 23, there have been a total of 432 positive cases in the county and three deaths. It lists 257 cases in the county as being recovered.

A snapshot at the total COVID-19 cases on July 23, 2020, deaths and recoveries in Marathon County since the pandemic began.
The joint statement lists the steps you can take every day:

  • Watch your distance
  • Wash your hands often
  • Wear a mask when you cannot distance from others
  • Stay home if you are sick

The message, sent to families, staff, and community members, concluded with, “This is a trying time for all of us, and we sincerely thank you for your support.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

